PCB announces fixtures of Pakistan’s tour to Bangladesh 2021

Pakistan‘s men’s team is set to tour Bangladesh right after the completion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in November. The ‘Men in Green’ will play three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Tests against the Tigers.

The Test series will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2021-23.

The tour will begin with the T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from November 19. After the T20I leg, both sides will proceed to Chattogram to play the red-ball battler from November 26. They will then head back to Dhaka for the second and final Test.

“The national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on November 19. The second and third T20Is will be played on November 20 and 22,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

“The date of the national team’s departure will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

Currently, Pakistan are ranked second in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with one win in two matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh are yet to start their campaign in whites.

Here is the complete fixture of Pakistan tour to Bangladesh 2021:

T20I series:

First T20I : November 19, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

: November 19, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka Second T20I : November 20, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

: November 20, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka Third T20I: November 22, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

Test series:

First Test : November 26-30, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram

: November 26-30, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram Second Test: December 4-8, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

.