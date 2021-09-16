Ravindra Jadeja expresses his interest in CSK captaincy after MS Dhoni’s retirement; deletes tweet later

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are known for their consistency and impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. CSK is one of the most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league, and a lot of credit goes to their star skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been associated with the ‘Yellow Army’ since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Under Dhoni’s inspirational leadership, the Super Kings have won the prestigious IPL trophy three times.

However, with MSD being already retired from international cricket, it may not come as a surprise if the Ranchi-born superstar decides to hang his boots from the franchise cricket as well. If that happens, who shall become the captain will emerge as the biggest question.

But in an interesting social media exchange, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shown his interest to lead the Super Kings after Dhoni.

While responding to a question put by the CSK fan page on who should lead CSK after Dhoni’s retirement, Jaddu came up with an indirect suggestion and wrote the number 8, which is his jersey number. However, soon Jadeja deleted his tweet.

Here is what Jaddu tweeted:

Jadeja has been a valuable asset for the three-time champions. The all-rounder has so far accumulated 2290 runs in 191 matches and has picked 120 wickets. He is positioned at sixth in the list of most wickets taken by spinners in the lucrative league. Overall, the left-armer is the 10th highest wicket-taker in IPL. He has also taken 76 catches in the T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, CSK will start the second phase of IPL in a blockbuster clash against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19 in Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) are leading the points table. CSK is at the second spot, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and MI.