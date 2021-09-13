Ryan ten Doeschate selected in Netherlands’ squad for T20 World Cup 2021

41-year-old Ryan ten Doeschate has been included in the Netherlands’ squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE. Colin Ackermann will be captain Pieter Seelaar’s deputy, while the selectors have ignored Michael Rippon, Tom Cooper and Vivian Kingma.

Ten Doeschate was the second-highest scorer in the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers as his side defended their title, and he had then expressed to skipper Seelaar that he would like to play in another World Cup.

“I am delighted to make this selection announcement for the 2021 T20 World Cup,” head coach Ryan Campbell said in a statement.

“This is probably the toughest selection process I have gone through since starting my role as national coach. I am very satisfied with the mix between experience and youth in the team.

“Colin will take on the role of vice-captain and it is fantastic to announce that veteran Ryan ten Doeschate is coming along to perform one more time at this tournament. Our strength has always been our group of fast bowlers and they have all had a great season, especially our county bowlers. I’m looking forward to seeing them make a serious impact at the World Cup,” added Campbell.

The Netherlands will lock horns with Sri Lanka, Ireland and Namibia in Group A to try and qualify for the Super 12 stage. Their matches are scheduled on October 18, 20 and 22 in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Here’s is the Netherlands’ squad for T20 WC 2021:

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh. Reserves: Tobias Visee, Shane Snater

