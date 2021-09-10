Scotland announces squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

On Thursday, Cricket Scotland announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October-November. Kyle Coetzer will lead the side, with former England batter Jonathan Trott roped in as batting consultant.

Josh Davey, Michael Leask, George Munsey and Mark Watt, who represented the Scottish team in the last T20 World Cup in 2016, have been included in the squad.

On the other hand, Dylan Budge, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace and Brad Wheal will participate in their first-ever major ICC event.

Matthew Cross will hold the wicket-keeping duties while Richard Berrington shall be the vice-captain of the side.

“These are exciting times for Scottish cricket, and we are all excited about going to the T20 World Cup and doing well on the international stage. The group of players and coaches have work extremely hard and fully deserve their place in the 17-man squad. Having only played two internationals since 2019, the next two months provide us with great opportunity,” said Gus Mackay, Cricket Scotland CEO, in a statement.

“Our eight-strong management team have been carefully selected to reflect the needs of the team and to ensure they are best prepared for the tournament. The addition of the experienced Jonathan Trott, who will work with the team up to the start of the World Cup, demonstrates our intentions,” he added.

Scotland will start their tournament’s journey against Bangladesh in Round 1 of the multi-team tournament on October 17 in Oman. They will then face Papua New Guinea on October 19, followed by Oman on October 21. The top two teams will move to the Super12 stage of the competition.

Here is the Scotland squad for T20 World Cup 2021:

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.