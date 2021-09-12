Sri Lanka Cricket announces squad for T20 world Cup 2021; Kusal Perera makes his comeback

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera, who had missed the India and the ongoing South Africa series, has been included in Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Oman and the from October 17 to November 14.

“The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa,” said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in an official release.

The 15-member squad will be led by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka begin their campaign on October 18 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the First Round, where they would also compete with Ireland and the Netherlands.

21-year-old off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who made his T20I debut against South Africa on Friday and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, has also been selected for the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Pulina Tharanga and Binura Fernando have been demoted to reserves.

The only major omissions from the squad were Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis. The trio got banned from all forms of international cricket for a year for breaching the Covid-19 protocols on their tour of England in July.

Here is Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya