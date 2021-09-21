Team India’s home season schedule for 2021-22: New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka & South Africa to tour

Team India will start their jam-packed home season for 2021-22 with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur. This series will be a new beginning, following Virat Kohli’s decision to withdraw from T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup, which ends on November 14.

The T20I leg will be followed by two Test matches against the Kiwis in Kanpur and Mumbai. Notably, this will be New Zealand’s first Test tour of India since 2016.

After the New Zealand series, India will travel to South Africa for a full tour (December 17 – January 26) and then return home to host West Indies for the white-ball fixtures, starting February 06 in Ahmedabad.

After Windies, Sri Lanka will also visit India to play two Test matches in Bengaluru and Mohali, followed by a three-match T20I series in Mohali, Dharamshala and Lucknow.

In mid-2022, right after the Indian Premier League (IPL), India will host South Africa for a five-match T20I series. This will come in handy as a preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.

Here are the complete fixtures:

New Zealand tour of India (2021):

1st T20I – November 17, Jaipur

– November 17, Jaipur 2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi

– November 19, Ranchi 3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata

– November 21, Kolkata 1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur

– November 25-29, Kanpur 2nd Test– December 03-07, Mumbai

West Indies tour of India (2022):

1st ODI – February 06, Ahmedabad

– February 06, Ahmedabad 2nd ODI – February 09, Jaipur

– February 09, Jaipur 3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata

– February 12, Kolkata 1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack

– February 15, Cuttack 2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam

– February 18, Visakhapatnam 3rd T20I– February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka tour of India (2022):

1st Test – February 25-01 March, Bengaluru

– February 25-01 March, Bengaluru 2nd Test – March 05-09, Mohali

– March 05-09, Mohali 1st T20I – March 13, Mohali

– March 13, Mohali 2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamshala

– March 15, Dharamshala 3rd T20I– March 18, Lucknow

South Africa tour of India (2022):