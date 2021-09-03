Temba Bavuma ruled out of remaining Sri Lanka tour with broken thumb; Keshav Maharaj to captain South Africa

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will return home from Sri Lanka after suffering a thumb injury during the first ODI against the hosts on Thursday.

The incident took place in the 26th over of the second innings when Bavuma copped a direct blow to his thumb. He was trying to save himself from a direct throw off a Sri Lankan fielder but the ball struck on his right thumb. Bavuma subsequently retired hurt two overs later due to persistent discomfort.

According to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement, scans on Bavuma’s thumb have “indicated a fracture” and therefore, 31-year-old was advised to fly back home as soon as possible to consult a specialist.

A date for Bavuma’s return to the playing field will be determined once that process has been completed.

For the ongoing white-ball series, left arm-spinner Keshav Maharaj will take over as South Africa’s captain.

Temba Bavuma has unfortunately been ruled out of the #SLvSA tour Keshav Maharaj will captain in the ODI series – congratulations @keshavmaharaj16!! pic.twitter.com/sFXlyy0nQs — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) September 3, 2021

The Proteas lost the first ODI by 14 runs and trail 0-1 in the three-match series with the second scheduled to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday (September 4).

South Africa squad (updated):

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla.