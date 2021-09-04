Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma’s stunning ton puts India ahead in Oval Test

Indian star Rohit Sharma dominated the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London.

Rohit and KL Rahul again gave India a good start and picked up from where they left off yesterday to frustrate the English bowlers. However, James Anderson managed to get the first breakthrough after he dismissed Rahul for 46 runs.

But Rohit kept his stand alive and put together a brilliant stand of 153 runs for the second wicket. The Mumbaikar smashed a tremendous century to put India in a strong position. It was Rohit’s maiden overseas hundred of his glorious Test career.

The dominant partnership was, however, broken by England pace bowling sensation Ollie Robinson. He struck twice with the new ball in an over, dismissing both Rohit and Pujara to provide the hosts with a sigh of relief.

While Rohit fell for 127 runs, Pujara was out for 61. Bad lights forced early stumps with Indian captain Virat Kohli (22 no) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 no) at the crease as India scored 270/3 after 92 overs, leading England by 171 runs.

“Rohit has been batting well throughout the series. The way he batted, it was really pleasing to watch him from the non-striker’s end. He was timing the ball beautifully,” said Pujara after the end of the day’s play.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The best ODI opener ever, a bloke with the second best average as a Test opener, and the captain of the world's best T20 team, walk into a bar. Their name's Rohit Sharma — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 4, 2021

Because u just scored your first overseas hundred 😁👏🏽!! Hitman you beauty 👊🏽👊🏽 ⁦@ImRo45⁩ pic.twitter.com/tgzAziTRN9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 4, 2021

What a day! Sets up last 2 days beautifully. Sharma/Pujara brilliant but England clawing it back again. India in a position to dictate terms tomorrow unless England can get some early wickets. Brilliantly poised #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 4, 2021

Excellent innings. Great timing with shots. Not so much with the dismissal. Maybe we grow greedy. #RohitSharma — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma's recent tours to England Average 57.66 vs Eng, Tests 2021

Average 81.00 in World Cup 2019

Average 77.00 vs Eng, ODIs 2018

Average 68.50 vs Eng, T20Is 2018

Average 76.00 Champions Trophy 2017 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 4, 2021

STUMPS, DAY 3: A superb day for India comes to an end 💪 Rohit Sharma the star of the show, and a valuable contribution from Pujara as well. Kohli and Jadeja will resume batting tomorrow morning. 🇮🇳: 270/3#ENGvIND #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 4, 2021

Kohli has made a seriously good start to his innings. His judgement has been impeccable #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) September 4, 2021

Stumps, Day 3! A day dominated by 🇮🇳. Our top three got into the act but it was Rohit’s hundred that will be the highlight of the day 😍 Kohli and Jadeja are at the crease as India now lead by 171. How much will they add on Day 4? 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dyUmLp829x — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 4, 2021

Bloody hell, Test cricket is pretty good hey — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) September 4, 2021

Jadeja at 5 is a move I like. If you're gonna bet on his batting (and that's why he's in the XI), bet big. Give him every opportunity to succeed in situations where he doesn't have to bat with the tail. — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) September 4, 2021

India are the first touring side to reach 200-1 in England since Australia in 2015. #ENGVIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2021