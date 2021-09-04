Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma’s stunning ton puts India ahead in Oval Test

  • India posted 270/3 on the scoreboard on Day 3 to lead England by 171 runs.

  • Rohit Sharma played a tremendous knock of 127 during India's second innings.

Rohit Sharma puts India ahead in Oval Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian star Rohit Sharma dominated the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London.

Rohit and KL Rahul again gave India a good start and picked up from where they left off yesterday to frustrate the English bowlers. However, James Anderson managed to get the first breakthrough after he dismissed Rahul for 46 runs.

But Rohit kept his stand alive and put together a brilliant stand of 153 runs for the second wicket. The Mumbaikar smashed a tremendous century to put India in a strong position. It was Rohit’s maiden overseas hundred of his glorious Test career.

The dominant partnership was, however, broken by England pace bowling sensation Ollie Robinson. He struck twice with the new ball in an over, dismissing both Rohit and Pujara to provide the hosts with a sigh of relief.

While Rohit fell for 127 runs, Pujara was out for 61. Bad lights forced early stumps with Indian captain Virat Kohli (22 no) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 no) at the crease as India scored 270/3 after 92 overs, leading England by 171 runs.

“Rohit has been batting well throughout the series. The way he batted, it was really pleasing to watch him from the non-striker’s end. He was timing the ball beautifully,” said Pujara after the end of the day’s play.

