Wasim Jaffer reacts after Fox Sports terms Virat Kohli’ trumpet celebration in Oval Test as ‘classless’

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely known for his lively celebrations on the field. He never misses an opportunity to celebrate the good moments with full energy and enthusiasm. The same was on display in the recently concluded fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London, which the visitors won by 157 runs to go 2-1 up in the series.

After the fall of wickets on the final day of the game, Kohli was at his best while enjoying those moments along with his teammates. During the course of the match, Kohli went for an imaginary trumpet celebration which was for Englands’ cricket fan group The Barmy Army, who are known for their trumpet celebrations whenever England do well in any game.

However, Kohli’s act on the field didn’t go down with some people, including Fox Sports – the Australian group of sports channels owned and operated by Foxtel – who termed Kohli’s celebration as ‘Classless’.

Several fans across the globe criticised Fox Sports for coming up with such a headline. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also reacted to the piece and went on to correct the heading by presenting his own version on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer tried to fix the headline by writing: “Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli’s team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win. Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket.”

Unlike the Australian sports publication, Barmy Army, who was the prime target of Kohli, took the reaction of the Indian captain in a light manner, stating if they could give it, they are ready to take it as well.

“We can give it so we can take it, so fair play Virat Rolling on the floor laughing. See you in Manchester @imVkohli”, the Barmy Army tweeted.

Even former England skipper Michael Vaughan appreciated Kohli for his animated behaviour on the field and engagement with the crowd.

“Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. He’s just got this buzz of energy. He was taking the p*** out of the Barmy Army we these trumpet signs. I love it. We don’t have enough characters in the game and mimicking the crowd, trying to get his own supporters going. When they came out after lunch, he was getting them going. It was like he was at the end of the long jump in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He’s an amazing character, and yesterday he gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match,” said Vaughan as quoted by TimesNow.