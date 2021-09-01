WATCH: Angry Kieron Pollard walks away after umpiring blunder in CPL 2021

In the ninth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Lucia Kings (SLK), an unusual incident caught everyone’s attention when Knight Riders skipper Kieron Pollard expressed his disappointment at the umpire’s decision.

It all happened during the 19th over of Knight Riders’ innings, when the on-field umpire made a blunder. The team was in the middle of a crucial partnership between Pollard and Tim Seifert. The pair was looking to add some quick runs in the penultimate over when Wahab Riaz bowled a wide delivery.

Seifert had to stretch completely to play the ball, but the white-leather was pitched so wide that he was not able to flirt the ball with his bat. But the umpire didn’t call it a wide delivery.

Pollard wasn’t happy with the decision and walked away from the non-striker’s end. He stood near the 30-yard mark to show his displeasure after a short chat with the umpire.

The Knight Riders managed to post 158 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Pollard scored 41 off 29 balls, while Seifert made 37 from 25 deliveries. In reply, the Faf Du Plessis-led side managed only 131/7 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs.

“I knew if I came up, they would bring back their main bowlers. It’s about capitalizing on those things. He’s confident after a 16-ball 40 in the last game [on Tim Seifert] was good to bat with him, that partnership with him provided the momentum and Ramdin at the end finished it off with a six,” said Pollard after the match.

“We wanted to give us some time in the middle. I knew if I was there at the back end, I could capitalize with a couple of sixes. We knew they were going to come hard at the powerplay, and once we managed that, it was always going to be difficult in the end,” he added.