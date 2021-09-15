WATCH: Chris Gayle’s bat breaks into two pieces during the semi-final clash in CPL 2021

On Tuesday, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) booked a place in the final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Warner Park in Basseterre.

Chasing a massive target of 179, the openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis shined with the bat to take their side over the finish line. The duo put up 76 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.2 overs. Gayle showed his vintage avatar in his quick fire 27-ball 42-run knock as he smashed five fours and three sixes.

During his scintillating display of batting, one moment captured everyone’s attention when Gayle’s bat broke into two pieces. It all happened on the second delivery of the fourth over bowled by Odean Smith.

Smith bowled it outside off-stump, and Gayle attempted to slam it but ended up with just the handle in his hand as his bat broke into two pieces.

Gayle was dismissed by Kevin Sinclair in the eighth over, but Lewis stayed alive and guided the Patriots to win the contest. Lewis scored an unbeaten 77 runs from just 39 deliveries with the help of eight sixes and three fours. Riding on Gayle and Lewis’ sensational knocks, the Dwayne Bravo-led side chased down the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

After the match, Bravo expressed his happiness and revealed that he moved to the Patriots for this season to help guys achieve success and win the prestigious trophy.

“We have a lot of experience in our group. It helps. We wanted to bowl first, and we knew they wanted to bat first. It was important to bowl well. At the halfway mark, we were happy. It was a good day with the bowling group. Apart from one or two overs, and that happens when you play against good sides,” said Bravo during the post-match presentation.

“When I made a change (to Patriots), I wanted a challenge. I wanted to help the younger players develop and build a team that can win a trophy. Now we have one game to do it. It’ll be a very good final, may the best team win,” he added.