WATCH: Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya’s shirtless dance after stunning win over PBKS – IPL 2021

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was an absolute thriller as PBKS were in command for the major part, but the remarkable death bowling turned the tables in RR’s favour.

The KL Rahul-led side needed just four runs in the final over to win the contest. However, young pacer Kartik Tyagi conceded only one run and picked up two wickets to help Rajasthan register an unbelievable two-run victory.

Not surprisingly, the memorable win gave enough reason for players and staff members to celebrate. In a video shared by the Royals’ official Twitter handle, the players were seen dancing in the change room.

Moreover, pacers Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya were seen enjoying themselves without their shirts on. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was also spotted celebrating with them.

Tyagi was heard saying he still couldn’t believe how they managed to win the match. He also complained about the cameraman of never taking his photos, but now he will capture his pics.

“Bhai mujhe khud yakin nahi ho rha (Brother, I can’t believe it myself). Ab to tum meri photo loge hi. Ye meri photo kabhi nahi lete, aaj lenge. (Now you will take my photo. He never takes my photo, will take it today),” said Tyagi.

Here is the video:

While the players were celebrating, RR’s Director of Cricket – Kumar Sangakkara – had some words of advice for the Royals outfit.

“There is nothing in life that says that someone deserves something or doesn’t. If that was the case, we wouldn’t be here today in this mood. But a win is a win. And you know as well as anyone that we’ll take that,” Sangakkara said in his speech.

“At the end of the day, no matter what mistakes we did, what we did well or not, we walked away with a win, And our philosophy is simple, we enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy the opportunity, and we enjoy your time off. Use it well. I’ll see all of you tonight in the team’s room,” he added.