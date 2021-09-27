WATCH: Virat Kohli consoles dejected Ishan Kishan after RCB vs MI clash in IPL 2021

  • Virat Kohli gave Ishan Kishan a pep talk after RCB thrash MI.

  • Kishan is part of India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)
Ishan Kishan, who was Mumbai Indians’ (MI) leading run-scorer in the IPL 2020, has failed to create an impact in the ongoing season. The 23-year-old has only scored 107 runs in eight innings at a disappointing average of 13.37.

During the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, Kishan could score only nine runs off 12 balls.

With less than a month left for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, his form is set to worry Ream India. Indian captain Virat Kohli is evidently concerned and was seen consoling the youngster after RCB’s thumping victory over MI. Kohli was seen giving a pep talk to a visibly distraught Kishan on the ground.

Here’s the video:

MI captain Rohit Sharma also offered words of reassurance for Kishan in the post-match presentation.

“He [Ishan Kishan] is a talented player. He had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don’t want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket.”

Defending champions MI are placed at the seventh position in the points with just four wins out of 10 matches. They will be next seen in action on Tuesday (September 28) when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

