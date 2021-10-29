Australian opener David Warner predicts the scoreline of Ashes 2021-22

After the T20 World Cup 2021, the next major project for both England and Australia will be to battle it out in the Ashes 2021-22, which will begin from December 8. The iconic Gabba in Brisbane will host the five-match series opener.

Ahead of the mega Test battle, Australian superstar David Warner has predicted the scoreline of Ashes 2021-22. The Aussie opener reckoned his team would dominate their arch-rivals England and beat them with a 4-0 margin.

Warner echoed the prophecy of legendary Australian fast-bowler Glenn McGrath and said the veteran has gone with five-nil, so he will be going with four-nil.

“Look, I’m almost a trademark for headlines, aren’t I? It’s going to be a challenge. Glenn (McGrath) loved a five-nil. I’ll say four-nil. There has to be some give with the weather around, surely,” the southpaw told SEN radio.

Warner, who shined with the willow against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, was also asked about his form in Test cricket. Notably, the left-handed batter has faced severe criticism in the recent past for his bad patch in the red-ball series against India. However, Warner mentioned that he was not worried about his form, and he always does well when the going gets tough.

“For my sake, I think I’m the best fighting when I’m up against the wall. From my perspective, I always respect where I am with my game. For the last 18 months, there hasn’t been much continuity due to the pandemic. (Just) trying to get back-to-back games, when we’re so used to playing series after series,” added Warner.

Warner has played 10 games in Australia against England in Ashes where he scored 964 runs at an average of 60.25 with three hundreds and five half-centuries. When it comes to overall Ashes numbers, the New South Wales cricketer has scored 1615 runs in 23 games with three tons and 12 fifties.