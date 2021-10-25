Cricket fraternity condemns online attack on Mohammed Shami after India lose to Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021

India’s bowling attack experienced a tough outing in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Defending 151, the Indian bowling unit failed to pick up even a single wicket as Pakistan won the contest by 10 wickets. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Shami turned out to be the most expensive. The right arm pacer ended up conceding 43 runs in 3.5 overs at a dreadful economy rate of 11.20.

After India’s big defeat, Shami was on the receiving end of online abuse from cricket fans for his poor performance. But the cricket fraternity came out in support of the fast bowler, with many former Indian cricketers urging fans to get rid of the negative mentality.

Former India batter VVS Laxman stated Shami has been a stellar performer for India and has played a major role behind many victories, and that can’t be ignored by his one bad performance.

“Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can’t be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team,” tweeted Laxman.

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad supported Shami by calling him as the unsung servant of Indian cricket.

“355 International wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India. And Mohammad Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him” wrote Prasad.

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag said the online attack at Shami was shocking, and all Indians stand by him.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking, and we stand by him. He is a champion, and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you, Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,” Sehwag tweeted.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar aslo extended his support to entire Indian Cricket Team and termed Shami ‘a committed, world-class bowler’.

“When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” wrote Tendulkar.