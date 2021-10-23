David Miller reveals his all-time T20I XI; picks Virat Kohli among two Indians

South Africa power-striker David Miller has picked his all-time XI of T20 Internationals (T20Is). In a recent interaction with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), the explosive hitter opted himself out of the team.

Miller went with as many as five South African players, two Indians, two West Indies, and one each from Australia and Sri Lanka in his all-time XI. He picked Chris Gayle and Quinton de Kock as openers. Miller also named De Kock the wicket-keeper of his side.

In the middle-order, Miller named Indian skipper Virat Kohli, batting genius AB de Villiers, and legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Further, the 32-year-old picked former Proteas international Lance Klusener and West Indies current skipper Kieron Pollard, as other all-rounders.

Among the bowlers, Miller went with three pacers and only one specialist spinner. The Pietermaritzburg-born picked Brett Lee, Lasith Malinga and Dale Steyn to form a lethal fast bowling group in his XI. Leggie Imran Tahir was the lone spinner in Miller’s team.

Here is David Miller’s All-time T20I XI:

Chris Gayle, Quinton de Kock (WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (C), Yuvraj Singh, Lance Klusener, Kieron Pollard, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga and Imran Tahir.

The fans would be expecting high from Miller in the T20 World Cup, and ahead of the multi-team tournament, the explosive left-handed batter has recently revealed the mantra of success he received from Proteas legend Hashim Amla.

“The famous old saying is that you are only as good as your last game, but Hashim always said to me you’re only as good as your next game. It’s about resetting the clock and the mind and trying to control and really be in the present,” said Miller as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“He was about getting the job done but more so, being nice and consistent as a person. It has been a good journey with him, and I still keep in touch with him and will continue to do that during this T20 World Cup for any advice,” he added.