T20 World Cup 2021: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals why Virat Kohli-led India are ‘favourites’ to win the tournament

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has shared his thoughts on the ‘favourites’ among the sixteen participating teams of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Inzamam has picked the Virat Kohli-led side to shine in the multi-team tournament and explained why the ‘Men in Blue’ have a ‘greater chance’ of lifting the trophy in this year’s edition of the T20 World Cup.

The 51-year-old reckoned the conditions in the Gulf nations are similar to the sub-continent, and hence India are the most dangerous side in the global showpiece event.

Inzamam analysed the recently concluded India-Australia warm-up fixture and heaped praises on Team India for chasing the target on a challenging track without the presence of Kohli in the batting line-up.

Notably, Rohit Sharma had captained India in their second warm-up fixture, and Kohli was only seen during India’s bowling.

“In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It’s all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India have a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

“India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India are the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so,” he added.

Not to forget, India will start their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Inzamam termed the contest as ‘final before finals’.

“The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the final before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other, and both the matches felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50 per cent of pressure released from them,” Inzamam added further.