England all-rounder Sam Curran ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021; replacement announced

In a major setback to England, star all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 due to a lower-back injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday (October 5). Sam, who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will also be unavailable for the remaining matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sam complained of back pain on Saturday after playing the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), where scans showed a lower-back issue. He will now fly back to the United Kingdom (UK) for further scans and checkups.

In nine IPL games in the fourteenth season, Sam took nine wickets at an economy of 9.93 and scored 56 runs from four innings.

“Results of the scan revealed the injury. He [Sam Curran] will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team,” the ECB release stated.

Sam’s brother Tom Curran has been drafted into the England squad as the replacement. At the same time, Reece Topley has also been included in the outfit as a travelling reserve.

England, who lifted the T20 trophy in 2010, will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a warm-up game against India in Dubai on October 18. When it comes to the Super 12 phase of the tournament, the English team is grouped alongside Australia, South Africa and defending champions West Indies.

Here is England’s revised squad for the T20 World Cup 2021:

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, James Vince.