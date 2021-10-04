T20 World Cup 2021: Umar Gul reveals how Pakistan can put India under pressure in the high-voltage clash

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to meet each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The high-voltage clash between the two nations will be played on October 24 2021, in Dubai.

Notably, this will be the first time since the 2019 World Cup that the two teams will face each other in international cricket. Considering the record, India will be the favourites in the biggest battle of the multi-team event.

The ‘Men in Blue’ hold a dominating 12-0 record against Pakistan at World Cups – with seven times in the 50-overs World Cup and five times at the T20 World Cup.

As the excitement builds up among fans ahead of the mega clash, former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul has revealed how can Pakistan put India under pressure. Gul reckoned that in order to come on top over their neighbours, Pakistan need to dismiss Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quickly.

Not to forget, in the 2019 World Cup encounter, Rohit and Kohli had batted outstandingly well to help India post a big total. While Rohit had scored 140, Kohli had made 85 runs.

“India have worked really hard on their team, and realistically, they are very strong. The IPL has benefitted them and given them several players. If you have to look at their batting, then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the main players. They are a part of India’s top order. Get them out, and India will be under pressure. If in the Powerplay, Pakistan can dismiss 2-3 of their top-order batsmen, then it will be slightly tough for the rest of the batsmen,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Both Kohli and Rohit are the leading run-scorers in the international T20s. While Kohli is at the top spot with 3159 runs to his name, Rohit is placed at the third position with 2864 runs.