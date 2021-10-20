England to tour West Indies for T20I and Test series in early 2022

England will travel to West Indies in January 2022 for the Test and T20I series, confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday.

The tour will begin with the first-ever five-match T20I leg between the two nations . All five fixtures will take place in Barbados.

After the T20I series, West Indies will tour India in February 2022 and return in March when the Test series against England begins. The Richards-Botham Test series, named after legendary cricketers Viv Richards and Ian Botham, will be part of the ICC Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The first Test will begin at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) in Antigua on March 8.

“Following West Indies` white-ball tour of India in February 2022, the West Indies will welcome England back to the region for a three-match Test Series to compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy. This new trophy honours two legends of cricket, Lord Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards, whose friendship and on-field heroics became synonymous with some of their respective teams greatest Test match moments,” the ECB said in an official statement.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the venues for this extended West Indies vs England T20I and Test Series. The history and rivalry between the two teams creates a great anticipation for fans here in the Caribbean and around the world. These fixtures are part of a bumper year of international home cricket running from January to August in the Caribbean,” said Johny Grave, CWI CEO, in a statement.

Here is the complete schedule:

T20 series (all matches in Barbados):

Saturday, January 22 – first T20I

Sunday, January 23 – second T20I

Wednesday, January 26 – third T20I

Saturday, January 29 – fourth T20I

Sunday, January 30 – fifth T20I

Test series: