West Indies legend Viv Richards slams Chris Gayle for his remarks on Curtly Ambrose

Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards has criticised explosive batter Chris Gayle for his remarks on veteran fast bowler Curtly Ambrose.

Recently, Ambrose questioned Gayle’s selection in the West Indies side for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2021. Reacting to the same, Gayle said he doesn’t have any respect left for Ambrose.

“I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect (for him). Any time I see him, I will tell him as well — ‘stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup’. We need that, we don’t need negative energy. In other teams, their past players support their teams, why can’t our own support us in a big tournament like this?” Gayle had said while speaking on ‘The Island Tea Morning Show’ – a radio station in St Kitts.

Richards backed Ambrose, stating the legendary pacer has every right to share his opinion. He also asked Gayle to respect Ambrose’s thoughts as he has also achieved a lot in international cricket.

“It’s Curtly’s honest opinion, and he is entitled to that, and he is just as much as an achiever as Chris Gayle at the highest level, and you should have respect for that. So, when you hear it’s coming from an individual who would have also been an achiever and being a legend in the department of the sport we would have represented, you must have respect for that too,” Richards told Daily Observer.

The 69-year-old reckoned Gayle should focus on the multi-team tournament and take the criticism as a motivation to perform well in the mega event.

“If I was Chris, the best positive way I could look at it would be to set my mind on what I would like to accomplish because it is not just Curtly. There are so many folks who would have had their criticisms about Chris being in the team. Chris is still a pretty good player in my opinion, and at this point, that particular criticism must be used as a motivator,” added Richards.