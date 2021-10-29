England’s Sarah Taylor becomes first woman coach in men’s franchise cricket

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor has become the first woman coach in men’s professional franchise cricket after she was appointed as Team Abu Dhabi’s assistant coach for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition, which gets underway on November 19.

Widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of the game, Taylor became the first female specialist coach at a men’s county side with Sussex in the United Kingdom. She now builds on that by again treading new ground with Team Abu Dhabi, and the 32-year-old hopes that her involvement in the Abu Dhabi T10 League will inspire women and girls across the world.

“Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm but I’d love to think that some young girls or some women watching can see me in the coaching team and realise that’s an opportunity and they can push for it, saying ‘If she can do it, why can’t I’,” said Taylor in an official release.

“I do hope that it becomes a little more normal and I may be the first but I won’t be the last. Coaching is my passion and it’s kind of going down the men’s route, which is really exciting. I’ve never had issues in male environments and I enjoy the challenge. You always want to prove that you’re good enough, but that’s the same for any coach going into a new environment,” she added.

While announcing their coaching structure, Team Abu Dhabi also signed England international Liam Lawrence as their Icon Player.

Team Abu Dhabi squad: Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Obed Mccoy, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling.