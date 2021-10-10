“Eoin Morgan does not captain, KKR video analyst does”: Gautam Gambhir rates all four captains ahead of IPL 2021 playoffs

Ahead of Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai today, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has rated all the four captains who would be leading their respective teams in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gambhir reckoned Eoin Morgan is not leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR); rather, he is guided by the ‘video analyst’ from the dugout.

On the ESPNcricinfo chat show ‘Runorder’, Gambhir said: “Morgan’s point of view, I’m not sure because he doesn’t captain, so it’s the video analyst that captains the side. He only just looks at the video analyst, so I don’t know whether he’s the captain on the field or (if the) captaincy is happening off the field.”

Gambhir also lauded RCB skipper Virat Kohli for his move to step down from his position after IPL 2021. “Virat has been fabulous. Honestly, I have not enjoyed a lot of his captaincy, but this time around, he’s been very, very good. Probably the reason is because he thinks this is his last time as captain in IPL, (so) he want to enjoy it more; he’s just more relaxed. And he’s got the bowlers this time…,” the southpaw added.

Gambhir, who was a member of India’s World Cup winning team in 2007 and 2011, ranked Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) MS Dhoni as No. 1 among all four captains.

Talking about Rishabh Pant, the Delhi-lad said that the youngster has an advantage of many having experienced players in his side.

“Purely from the captaincy point of view who can handle the pressure best, probably has to be Dhoni. Rishabh has the advantage from a point of view that he’s got a lot of experience in the playing XI. If Steve Smith plays, he’s got him alongside. He has got Ravichandran Ashwin who has captained earlier as well… so for me Dhoni is No. 1 at the moment,” concluded Gambhir.