From Orange Cap to Emerging Player: Here’s the full list of award winners in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni played his role to perfection in the Indian Premier League 2021 final as he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title, thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 15.

Eoin Morgan and Co. had to settle for the runners-up trophy as KKR fell short of winning their third IPL title.

While CSK took home prize money of INR 20 crore for winning the IPL 2021 title, KKR were awarded a cheque of INR 12.5 crore for being this season’s runners-up.

This year, fans got to see some extraordinary performances from both capped and uncapped players of all franchises, and as the mega event came to a close with CSK’s triumph, all the brilliant individual efforts were recognized with awards after the grand finale in Dubai.

Presenting the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners of the #VIVOIPL 2021. 👍 👍 Congratulations to @Ruutu1331 and @HarshalPatel23 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/9qQ8jWxtub — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2021

Here is the full list of awardees: