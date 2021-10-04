Glenn Maxwell names five players he will have in his T20 World Cup side

The countdown for T20 World Cup has started, as the global showpiece event is set to start on October 17 in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ahead of the multi-team tournament, many experts of the game have revealed their choices of teams and players that will shine in the ICC event. Following the bandwagon, Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell has picked his top five players in the shortest format of the game.

Asked to pick five players who he would feature in his T20 World XI, Maxwell covered all the bases and picked five fantastic cricketers. The Victorian went with a quality spinner, two sensational all-rounders, an all-time great wicket-keeper batsman and a veteran pacer.

At first, Maxi picked Afghanistan star, Rashid Khan. The Aussie termed Rashid a genius spinner who can do wonders with the bat and be a handy fielder. Notably, the leg-spinner is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals (T20Is). In 51 games, Rashid has taken 95 scalps.

Similarly, for the second pick, Maxwell went with West Indies’ giant Andre Russell. The 32-year-old reckoned Russell as an extremely powerful player who can bowl fast and hit the white-leather out of the park.

“Rashid Khan, genius spinner, good with the bat as well, can field. Second pick is gonna be Andre Russell, bowls fast, hits the ball out of the park, extremely powerful player. Someone, who can be unbelievable on the field, amazing athlete,” said Maxwell in a video shared by ICC.

Maxwell’s third and fourth players were England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist. The Southern Australian player asserted that Stokes has the ability to do anything with the bat and the ball. When it comes to Gilchrist, Maxwell opined that he would love to have Gilly in his team as the left-handed batter hits the ball miles and provides flying starts to teams.

“The third player is Ben Stokes, same thing all-rounder, can do anything with the bat, goes all around the ground. Number 4 is gonna be Adam Gilchrist. One of my favourite players to watch gets off to a flying start, hit the ball miles; I would love to have him in my team,” the Melbourne-born added.

The fifth player on Maxwell’s list was another Aussie veteran Shaun Tait. The former fast bowler had the amazing ability to drop absolute bombs clicking over 150kphs. Maxwell said he would have Tait at the height of his power as he has played against the right-armer. The Big Show reckoned even in the latter stages of his career, Tait bowled rockets and generated fear among batters.

“Number five, I’m gonna have Shaun Tait at the height of his powers. Having played against him, I know how quick he was. Even at the backend of his career, he bowled absolute rockets, and I think he certainly strikes fear to any batter at the other end,” Maxwell added further.