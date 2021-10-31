‘He shouldn’t be in T20 team’: Shane Warne slams Steve Smith after Australia’s loss to England in T20 World Cup

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has come down hard on Australian team’s tactics in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 fixture against England. The Aaron Finch-led side was steamrolled by England at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Group 1 match on Saturday.

Australian batting brutally collapsed in front of a top-quality English bowling attack and got bundled out for a mere 125 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Finch was the top scorer for his side with 44 off 49 deliveries.

In reply, England rode on the dominating batting display of Jos Buttler to win the contest in 11.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Buttler slaughtered the Aussie bowling unit and smashed 71 from just 32 balls with the help of five fours and as many sixes.

After the match, Warne took to his official Twitter handle and lambasted the Australia team on the team selection. The spin legend slammed the Aussie management for dropping Mitchell Marsh from the playing XI. Further, Warne criticised senior batter Steve Smith and went on to say that Smith should not be part of the Australian T20 team.

“Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith, but he shouldn’t be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !!” tweeted Warne.

Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn’t be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021

Further, Warne mentioned that Australia should learn something from England and Pakistan as both the teams have demonstrated how to play proper T20 cricket.

“Proper T/20 cricket that from England! Australia will hopefully learn how they need to play after that smashing they copped from the Poms. Pakistan & England are showing how to play T/20 cricket. Australia need to change their thinking re style of play plus the team !!!!!” Warne wrote on the micro-blogging website.