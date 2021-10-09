“I am not a fool”: Wasim Akram reveals why isn’t keen to coach Babar Azam’s Pakistan

Pakistan have produced many talented cricketers and former pacer Wasim Akram is one of them.

Akram played an instrumental role in Pakistan’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph in the 1992 edition of the marquee event. Nicknamed as ‘Sultan of Swing’, the legendary Pakistani seamer also led the Green team that made it to the World Cup final in 1999.

Despite being such a big name in world cricket and a respected figure in Pakistan cricket, Akram has never coached the national side after hanging his boots. Recently, the left-armer revealed the reason why he isn’t keen to coach the Pakistan cricket team.

“When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that’s a lot of work. I don’t think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number and they keep asking for advice,” Akram said on the show ‘Cricket Corner’ for Cricket Pakistan.

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing on social media how people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing. The players are the one playing. The coach can only help with the planning. So, if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is as responsible or accountable as we hold him as a nation. So, I’m afraid of that as well, because I can’t tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming like that. I love the people, their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but not the misbehavior that is shown on social media. It shows what we are. I have never seen this happen in other countries,” Akram added.

Misbah-ul-Haq quit his head coach role last month while Waqar Younis resigned from the bowling coach position. Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq are the interim coaches in charge of the Babar Azam-led squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.