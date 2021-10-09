T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik recalled to Pakistan squad as replacement of injured Sohaib Maqsood

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has replaced batsman Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE this month.

In their official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Maqsood was ruled out of the T20 World Cup squad due to a lower back injury.

“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments,” said the Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

“In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad,” he added.

Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009. He missed the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies due to injury but has played in the last three editions.

The Pakistan contingent is slated to depart for Dubai on October 15. The Men in Green will play two warm-up games – against West Indies and South Africa – before beginning their main campaign in a high-profile clash against India on October 24.

Pakistan’s revised squad for T20 World Cup 2021:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.