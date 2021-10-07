ICC announces the full list of umpires and match referees for T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup 2021 is just a few days away and the excitement for the mega event has already reached its peak. The ICC has announced the appointment of 16 umpires and four match referees for the Round 1 and Super 12 stages of the upcoming tournament.

Three of the 16 umpires – Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker – will be officiating in their sixth T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena, who was one of the standing umpires in the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, will officiate in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17. Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Gaffaney will be the other on-field umpire in the game.

Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee, with Richard Kettleborough and Ahsan Raza as TV umpire and fourth umpire, respectively.

The ICC also confirmed through an official release that the list of officials for the semi-finals and final of the tournament will be out in due course.

“The selection of a 20-strong group effectively means that, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be neutral umpires for all matches of the 16-team tournament,” said the ICC in their statement.

Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and West Indies are the teams which have directly qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, which will bowl-out from October 23.

Here is the complete list of match officials for T20 World Cup 2021:

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath

Umpires: Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson.