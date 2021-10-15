‘If you ask me, we will win’: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opens up ahead of clash against India in T20 WC

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be played in Oman and UAE from October 17 to November 14.

While the marquee event will begin with the qualifying matches for Super 12 stage, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the India-Pakistan clash, which will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

So far, India have beaten Pakistan in each and every match of World Cup, whether it’s an ODI or T20I. Thus, the pressure will be on the Babar Azam-led side when they face Virat Kohli’s Team India.

However, Babar is confident of Pakistan beating India in the upcoming edition.

During his recent interview for the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, the Pakistan skipper said: “We’ve been playing cricket in UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions really well. We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win.”

He added: “Your belief and confidence as a group matter a lot before a tournament. As a team, our confidence and morale are really high. We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day.”

“All the players have entered the side after a good domestic performance. We have a lot to learn from the senior players in the side because they have so much experience, they have played the World Cup and leagues before. 7-8 players in our squad have also played the Champions Trophy before which brings out different confidence,” Babar concluded.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group B of the 2021 T20 World Cup, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams from the qualifiers.