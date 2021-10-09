IPL 2021: David Warner bids farewell to Sunrisers Hyderabad with a heartfelt message for his fans

Australia’s star cricketer David Warner has farewelled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a touching post on social media, with the southpaw hinting at an exit from the organisation after IPL 2021.

Warner had been on the receiving end of some tough decisions taken by the SRH management this year. He was first sacked as captain midway through the initial phase of IPL 2021 in India and later dropped from SRH’s playing XI.

Some of the fans and experts of the fascinating game were left disappointed with the team management’s decision to drop Warner and went on to express their anger on SRH’s Instagram page.

Warner led SRH to IPL glory in 2016 and was the centrepiece of the franchise for so long, scoring a record 4,014 runs in seven years for the Orange Army.

As SRH played their last league game of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, Warner thanked his fans for their support and said he would miss every one of them.

“Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad,” Warner wrote on Instagram.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take the IPL to another level next year by adding two new teams. Also, there will be a mega auction with the IPL Governing Council likely to allow only four retentions (3 Indians + 1 foreigner or 2 Indians + 2 Uncapped players) per team.

With the treatment meted out to Warner this year, it is unlikely that SRH will retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.