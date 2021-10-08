IPL 2021 – Twitter reactions: MI beat SRH in a high-scoring contest but fail to qualify for playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chasing a humungous target of 236, SRH started well with Jason Roy (34) and Abhishek Sharma (33) putting 64 runs on the board in 5.2 overs. But as soon as the 2016 champions lost Roy, it opened the flood gates, and SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Although captain Manish Pandey held his end, but he didn’t get enough support from other batsmen. Pandey remained unbeaten on 69 off 41 balls as SRH could only manage to score 193/8, losing the contest by 42 runs.

Earlier, Mumbai posted their highest total in the history of IPL, courtesy of explosive knocks by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Ishan gave MI a solid start and showed his intent from the word go. The wicketkeeper-batsman reached his half-century off just 16 deliveries. He scored 84 runs off just 32 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes.

Similarly, Suryakumar carried on the momentum after Ishan’s dismissal and made sure MI reached their highest total. The Pune-lad smashed 82 from 40 balls with the help of 13 fours and three maximums.

For Sunrisers, Jason Holder picked up four wickets for 52 in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Holder, Rashid Khan (2/40) and Abhishek (2/4) also bagged a couple of scalps. Surprisingly, Abhishek, who took two wickets in his first over, was not given any other chance to bowl in the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Finishing our season with a win 💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 8, 2021

#MI still have a solid core but the question will be retaining them and making just a few strategic changes, especially with back-ups The surfaces tended to spook them but this is still a serious side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2021

A fantastic and entertaining knock by Ishan Kishan. Some brilliant T20 batting! So cool to watch. #SRHvMI — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021

Mumbai Indians is now the first team in franchise T20 leagues that could not qualify for playoffs of a season after winning 2 previous seasons in a row.#IPL2021 #SRHvMI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 8, 2021

Delighted to see SKY and Ishan getting back to form. Mumbai might not have benefitted but Indians will definitely be. #IPL2021 #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 8, 2021

🏏✨ MUMBAI HAVE BEEN EXCELLENT! A valiant effort with the bat today, but Mumbai Indians couldn't overhaul KKR's net run rate. They end their campaign on a dominant note this year 👊 📷 IPL • #MIvSRH #SRHvMI #MI #SRH #ipl2021 #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/sCxNfIkvj2 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 8, 2021