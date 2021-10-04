IPL 2021: DC vs CSK, Match 50: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Rishabh Pant’s DC had won their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) while the MS Dhoni-led CSK suffered a big defeat from the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous fixture.

With both teams on top of their strategies and executions so far, this game could provide the window for what’s in store at the decisive stages of the tournament.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 24 | DC won: 9 | CSK won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch on offer is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers equally. The highest score recorded so far in Dubai in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is 185. However, the teams chasing have won the last three encounters played at this venue.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK total: 150-165

Case 2:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-55

DC total: 155-170

Team batting second to win the match.