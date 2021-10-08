IPL 2021: RCB vs DC, Match 56: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 56th match of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

RCB would want to get back on the winning track after losing a last-over thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game. On the other hand, DC have already secured a place in the top two and would want to carry a winning momentum into the playoffs.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 25 | RCB won: 15 | DC won: 10 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch on offer in Dubai has been two-paced. The batters can target the new ball as the surface slows down in the middle overs, helping the spinners and fast bowlers who vary their pace and rely on cutters.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings/Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

DC total: 140-150

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

RCB total: 130-140

Team batting second to win the contest.