IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR, Eliminator: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to host the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

The winner of this contest will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 of the fourteenth season at the same venue on Wednesday, October 13. On the other hand, the loser would be eliminated from IPL 2021.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 28 | RCB won: 13 | KKR won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch will again be challenging for batters to score as bowlers are expected to get plenty of assistance. However, both RCB and KKR have scored more than 160 at this venue during their previous fixtures.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RCB total: 155-160

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 35-40

KKR total: 145-155

Team batting first to win the contest.