IPL 2021: RR vs CSK, Match 47: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

The Saturday night will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 47th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK have already qualified for the playoffs with nine victories out of their 11 matches. Royals, on the other hand, are at the second last position in the points-table with only four wins out of 11 games.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 24 | RR won: 9 | CSK won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

Chasing at Abu Dhabi has been a comfortable scenario for the teams this season, especially in the evening fixtures. Spinners will get assistance in the game with a bit of dew factor likely to leave its impact.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals

Now that every single game is a knockout contest for RR, fans might see few changes in the playing XI. The likes of David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas and Shivam Dube haven’t yet got enough chances, so few of them might get a game tonight.

RR XI: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube/Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia/Mayank Markande, Chris Morris/Oshane Thomas/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings

Since the tracks are not quick enough in Abu Dhabi, the only possible change that CSK might make is to bring Sam Curran in place of Josh Hazlewood.

CSK XI: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood/Sam Curran.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bowls first.

Powerplay score: 45-55

CSK total: 150-165

Case 2:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

RR total: 145-155

CSK to win the contest.