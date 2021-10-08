IPL 2021: SRH vs MI, Match 55: Team News, Match Prediction & Live Streaming Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will compete with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

SRH are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will look to end their campaign on a winning note. Kane Williamson’s SRH will enter the field after registering a thrilling win in their previous fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, MI needs a miracle to book a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 17 | SRH won: 08 | MI won: 09 | No result: 0

Team News:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Vijay Shankar is out of quarantine, but it is unlikely to feature in the final eleven. Also, it will be interesting to see if SRH give fan-favourite David Warner an outing to sign off.

Probable XI: Jason Roy/David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could be replacing offie Jayant Yadav in order to find some form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. MI need to win by 171 runs or more and score above 200 to go past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the net run rate. Rohit & Co., however, will be eliminated if they bat second.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Telecast and Live Streaming details:

Telecast – Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, Star Gold 2

Live streaming – Disney+Hotstar

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SRH total: 140-150

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

MI total: 160-170

MI to win the contest.