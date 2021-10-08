IPL 2021 – “Their job is to win matches”: Gautam Gambhir on David Warner’s likely farewell match for SRH

Australian superstar David Warner is one of the most consistent batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 5449 runs to his name in the cash-rich league, Warner is the leading run-getter among overseas players and fifth overall.

However, the ongoing fourteenth edition has been the worst season for Warner. The ‘pocket dynamite’ was first removed from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captaincy, followed by his omission from the playing XI.

Moreover, Warner himself had hinted that this year is going to be the last season for him donning the ‘orange jersey.’ As the Sunrisers are now getting ready to play their last game of IPL 2021, since they are already out of the playoffs race, many fans are hoping to see the Sunrisers giving Warner a farewell match.

However, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir has slammed the demands of a ‘farewell’ for Warner, stating that many legends in the game didn’t get a special match to finish.

Gambhir reckoned the real job of SRH is to win matches, not organise farewell games for players. The Delhi-lad mentioned SRH should go with their best playing XI and if there is a place for Warner in the XI, then definitely go with the Aussie opener.

“See, a lot of great players didn’t get farewells. We all know that even some legends didn’t, although legend is a big word, so I don’t understand this system of farewells,” said Gambhir at the T20 Time Out show on ESPNcricinfo.

“Ultimately, you play to win the match. If your best playing XI gets a spot for David Warner, then absolutely include him in that. If not, then absolutely don’t give him a chance. As simple as it gets because ultimately SunRisers’ job is to win matches and not give farewells,” he added.

Speaking about Warner’s performance with the bat this year, the explosive left-handed batter has only managed to score 195 runs in eight matches at a poor average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 107.73 with a couple of half-centuries.