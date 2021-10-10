IPL 2021: WATCH – Akash Ambani’s heartwarming words after Mumbai Indians fail to qualify for playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) had to finish their campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after failing to qualify for the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led side played their last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 8).

Although the defending champions won the contest by 42 runs, but due to the lower net run rate as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI finished IPL 2021 at fifth place.

In an attempt to motivate the disappointed players, MI owner Akash Ambani came up with a heartwarming speech and said the Mumbai-based franchise is like a family for him, and he is not too depressed regarding their performance in the fourteenth season.

Akash mentioned that MI has been a very successful franchise over the years and stated how much effort it takes to be consistent in the cash-rich league.

“We will definitely remember this cycle as the most successful cycle of MI in the history of Vivo IPL. Winning two back-to-back trophies in four years is no mean feat. We know what it takes to be consistent over the next 30-35 matches. And even this season, I am not gonna look back at it with too much regret because we have been a very, very successful franchise,” said Akash in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of MI.

Akash further termed all players as part of the family and said whatever happens in future, the family bonding will be there with all the stars.

“Thanks a lot for everything that you all have contributed to MI. It’s been an honour to have you all as a group of players and the support team too. It really does feel like a family. No matter what the future holds for each and every one of you, the family aspect of remaining with MI will always remain,” added Akash.

Here is the video: