IPL 2021 [WATCH]: Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after CSK vs PBKS clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have suffered their third consecutive defeat at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but fast bowler Deepak Chahar ensured to end the league stage on a personal high.

Just after facing a 6-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and players exchanging a handshake, Chahar went up the stands to propose to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj.

With a ring in his hand, the 29-year old player went down on his knees to put on display a moment to cherish for CSK’s bountiful fans.

With Jaya saying “Yes”, the couple were witnessed exchanging rings as family members of other players and franchise owners were seen cheering for Deepak and his fiancée.

It is worth mentioning that Deepak and Jaya have been dating each other for some time now. According to media reports, the couple was slated to participate in a ‘Roka ceremony’ after the completion of IPL 2021.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Deepak did not have a memorable day on the field. In his quota of four overs, he conceded 48 runs and picked up a lone wicket of Shahrukh Khan. A 98-run knock from captain KL Rahul helped PBKS register a big win over CSK.

However, the Super Kings star player Deepak will never forget today’s date because of what happened after the match.