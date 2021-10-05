IPL 2021: WATCH – Ripal Patel celebrates DC’s win over CSK by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration

Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketers were on cloud nine after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets in Dubai on Monday. The thrilling win helped DC to secure the top spot in the points table.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan provided the crucial start in their chase of 137 runs. But CSK came back into the game with a couple of wickets on the trot. However, Shimron Hetmyer ensured the Capitals to register a win with two balls to spare.

No wonder DC cricketers were seemingly happy after a memorable victory over three-time IPL champions. Debutant Ripal Patel was seen enjoying the moments by imitating legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo‘s trademark celebration in the dressing room.

Apart from Patel, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada were also spotted sharing a laugh in the dressing room. In the video, spinner Axar Patel pulled senior bowler Ishant Sharma‘s leg as well.

Here is the video:

Ecstatic players and #CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the 🔝 of the table last night 😍 🎥 | Let us take you straight into the dressing room 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/SsTR2gaupt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2021

Speaking on the exciting contest, DC captain Rishabh Pant admitted that it was a challenging triumph for his side. Pant praised Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for providing good starts and Hetmyer for finishing the game.

“Not a birthday present, was a tough match, we made it tough for ourselves. In the end, if we win, everything is fine. In the powerplay, they came hard and got away. After that, we bowled some good overs. In the end, they got away with some extra runs,” said Pant during the post-match presentation.

“With the bat, Prithvi got us to a good start. We were always in the chase as it was a low total, in the end, we got over the line. Prithvi is going to play that way, and Shikhar is going to help him playing that way, but he started well. We got what we needed from him and in , the end, Hetty (Hetmyer) finished it off for us. (On Ashwin’s promotion) We were just trying to keep the right-left combination. Big win, because of this we can be absolutely sure that we can finish in top two. So it’s a great win for us,” added Pant.