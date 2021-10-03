IPL 2021: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets MS Dhoni’s signature on his bat after a scintillating knock against CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young star Yashasvi Jaiswal was on cloud nine when he received the signature of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on his bat. Jaiswal secured MSD’s signature after the match on Saturday night at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Jaiswal played a dazzling knock of 50 runs off only 21 deliveries, propelling the Royals to register a crucial seven-wicket triumph in a high-scoring contest. Yashasvi and all-rounder Shivam Dube (64 not out) took CSK bowlers to the cleaners in their run-chase as RR finished the match with 15 balls to spare.

After the game, Yashasvi took to Twitter and shared the pictures of him receiving the signature of Dhoni on his bat.

“What a moment meeting the legendary @msdhoni, sir and greatly elated by getting his signature on my bat. Always an inspiration! (Raising hands Folded hands emoji),” tweeted Yashasvi.

Speaking about his explosive knock at the top, Yashasvi said he realized the wicket was good to bat after the CSK total and paid attention on loose balls to capitalize in order to provide a flying start.

“I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190,” said Yashasvi.

RR captain Sanju Samson also heaped praises on Yashasvi, stating the left-handed batter has played exceptionally well throughout the tournament and has a great future.

“Very happy for young Jaiswal, he’s played really well throughout the tournament, we are very sure he’ll make it big. (Secret behind Jaiswal’s power) He keeps on eating (laughs),” said Samson in the post-match presentation.