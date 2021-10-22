IPL franchises allowed to retain upto 4 players for 2022 season, no RTMs for mega auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to have a mega-auction ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The current eight franchises will be allowed to retain upto four players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, as reported by Cricbuzz.

It is understood that there has been a consensus between the BCCI and the IPL team owners regarding the retention of players. A franchise can retain a maximum of three Indian and two overseas players, with the total number of retentions not going beyond four.

The report also mentioned that there were discussions between BCCI and the IPL teams representatives in UAE after the IPL 2021 final in Dubai, and the conclusion was made on the number of players that can be retained.

In the 2022 IPL auction, there will be no Right to Match (RTM) cards available for the eight existing teams. The purse for the auction is expected to be around 900 million rupees (Rs 90 crore). In case a franchise decides to retain four players, they will have to part ways with up to 360-400 million rupees (Rs 36-40 crore), leaving them with a significantly lower amount than teams who decide against retaining any player.

As the IPL Governing Council have confirmed the news of including two new franchises, the bidding for the same will be done on October 25. IPL, which so far has eight teams participating in the cash-rich tournament, will become a 10-team affair.

Several business conglomerates and film actors have showcased their interest in buying the new IPL teams.

The new franchises may have their home grounds in Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune and will be unveiled on October 26 in Dubai.