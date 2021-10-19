Jerseys of all 16 teams in the T20 World Cup 2021

The much-awaited T20 World Cup 2021 has started on October 17 in Oman. Teams belonging to Group A and Group B will play the fixtures till October 22 to find the four such sides who will progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, which begins on October 23.

As the tournament has officially started, let’s have a look at the list of jerseys the team will wear during the multi-team tournament:

India



Team India played their first warm-up game against England on Monday, which they won by seven wickets. The players were seen in a brand new jersey, which is claimed to be inspired by fans as it carries their chants and cheers, which are transformed into soundwave patterns.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have revealed two kits for the global tournament. With a lion printed on the side & a kit of the same design in different shades of blue. The Islanders won their league match against Nambia on Monday.

Scotland

Scotland did a major setback after defeating Bangladesh in the tournament’s opener. Their jersey for the mega event is purple in colour. It is based on the colours of Scotland’s national emblem, the thistle.

Ireland

The jersey for Ireland is a combination of green and blue. Notably, Ireland also started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a victory.

Pakistan

The 2009 T20 World Cup winners, Pakistan, have also played their warm-up match on Monday against West Indies. The Babar Azam-led side will wear a dark green jersey that includes a combination of greens & with yellow borders.

Nambia

Nambia has a bright jersey with a dark blue shade and full sleeves. It has three colours, blue, dark blue & a pinch of red.

Papua New Guinea

The jersey for Papua New Guinea has three different colours black, yellow, and orange. The sleeve is simple, with black on the sides.

England

The jerseys of England have blue, red & white colour schemes. The English side lost their first warm-up game against India by seven wickets.

Australia

Australia, who won their first warm-up game against neighbours New Zealand, have also gone with two kits, with yellow being the primary colour.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will don the dark blue jersey, with the country name in the centre in white colour.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have decided to go with a lighter shade of green with the T20 logo on the left & the team logo on the right.

Netherlands

The Netherlands jersey has an orange colour, including the logos of the team & T20.

Oman

The jersey of Oman is a full red colour inspired by the flaming pattern of green.

West Indies

With yellow trims & yellow colour, the West Indies jersey is quite colourful.

South Africa

South Africa have added colours of the national flag to their jersey. The Proteas have two different jerseys for the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand

New Zealand have also gone with two kits for the mega event with a mixture of classic black colour.