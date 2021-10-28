Mohammad Saifuddin ruled of ongoing T20 World Cup; replacement announced

Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup, taking place in the UAE.

According to a team official, Saifuddin complained about the pain in his back after the Sri Lanka clash, and he cannot continue to play in the remaining matches.

“We will understand the gravity of his injury after he returns back to Bangladesh but since he cannot make a comeback in the tournament we opted for a replacement,” Rabeed Imam, senior manager media & communications of BCB, told Cricbuzz.

Saifuddin picked four wickets in three matches of the qualifying round and finished with figures of 1/38 in his side’s 5-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka.

The 24-year-old will be replaced by the senior fast bowler Rubel Hossain in the Bangladesh squad ahead of their next game against England on Wednesday, November 3.

“Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements,” the stated in its official release.

