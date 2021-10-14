Rahul Dravid politely refuses BCCI’s offer to become Team India’s head coach

Many believe Rahul Dravid is the ideal candidate to replace Ravi Shastri as Team India’s head coach after the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. For the unversed, Shastri has already hinted at him not being willing to extend his contract despite having a very successful tenure.

It’s learnt that a few Australian coaches have expressed their interest in the job, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) isn’t keen as they are focussing on an Indian for the role before they look elsewhere.

The BCCI had wanted Dravid to become the full-time coach of the Indian team, but he politely refused the job as he didn’t want to travel too much. The 48-year-old is currently in charge of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Dravid can be the interim coach for New Zealand series

The BCCI has not officially advertised for the coaching role but is looking for a candidate who could fit the bill.

“We wanted the candidate whom we feel is best suited for the job to agree first (to apply for the job),” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to the Indian Express. “We don’t want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and for the candidates too. So it’s better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be interim coach,” he added.

Dravid was the head coach of the second-string Indian team that toured Sri Lanka in July as their main players were competing against the hosts England at the same time.

India are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is against New Zealand soon after the T20 World Cup.