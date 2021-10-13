BCCI launches fan-inspired Team India’s new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to reveal the new jersey of Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. The multi-team tournament will be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. India will start their campaign with a much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

The new kit has been named the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ by BCCI. This kit will replace the current 1992 World Cup pattern jersey. The jersey comes in shades of Prussian blue and royal blue colours.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, stylish batter KL Rahul, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah were seen flaunting the new kit in the picture shared by the Indian cricket board.

“Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans,” tweeted BCCI.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

MPL Sports – the official kit sponsor of Indian cricket team – said it’s the first occasion when fans have been memorialised on a jersey as it carries their chants and cheers, which are transformed into soundwave patterns.

“This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns,” stated a release from MPL Sports as quoted by India TV.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed his excitement, stating the jersey is a way to celebrate the love and support Indian players get around the globe.

“The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there’s no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey,” said Ganguly.

“This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible,” he added.