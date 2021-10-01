Sachin Tendulkar, R Ashwin and others congratulate Smriti Mandhana on becoming first Indian woman to score a ton in D/N Test

Smriti Mandhana on Friday became the first Indian woman to score a century in pink-ball Test when she slammed 127 runs during the first innings of the one-off Test against Australia in Carrara Oval, Queensland. This was also the highest score by a visiting woman in Tests played in Australia.

Mandhana brought her century with a short-arm pull off Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the 52nd over. The Indian opener got a life-line on her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin and many others took to Twitter to congratulate Mandhana on achieving the record feat.

“Fantastic knock @mandhana_smriti! Many congratulations on scoring your first Test hundred. Keep scoring and inspiring!” wrote Tendulkar.

"Fantastic knock @mandhana_smriti! Many congratulations on scoring your first Test hundred. Keep scoring and inspiring!" wrote Tendulkar.

“Congrats @mandhana_smriti on you first Test hundred. Wish you many more in the near future,” tweeted Ashwin.

"Congrats @mandhana_smriti on you first Test hundred. Wish you many more in the near future," tweeted Ashwin.

Playback singer Palak Muchhal too showered praise on Mandhana.

“Well played Champ! Any hundred is special but this one is remarkable! @mandhana_smriti,” Palak captioned her post.

"Well played Champ! Any hundred is special but this one is remarkable! @mandhana_smriti," Palak captioned her post.

R P Singh tweeted: "A 💯 is always special in cricket. A first Test hundred even more. And when it comes in Australia as your country's first in the historic #PinkBallTest, words can't do justice @mandhana_smriti 🎉 so proud of #SmritiMandhana"

Jay Shah wrote: "Congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for her majestic 100 and for becoming the first Indian woman to score a Test century in #PinkBallTest and also on Australian soil. Her consistency is admirable. Keep shining! #AUSvIND"

Veda Krishnamurthy tweeted: "Great stuff Maadu @mandhana_smriti many more to come 🔥🔥"

Wasim Jaffer wrote: "The Goddess of the offside. Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND"

Team . #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CXqaf3AkFq — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 1, 2021

ICC posted: "🏏 127 runs from 216 balls 🏏 22 fours and a six What an innings @mandhana_smriti 👏#AUSvIND"

Reema Malhotra tweeted: "Bringing the First 100 in style, So @mandhana_smriti is the first Indian woman to score a ton in a pink ball Test! What a feat, can't get better🤙🏻#AUSvsIND #PinkBallTest"

Harsha Bhogle wrote: "Congratulations @mandhana_smriti on a first test hundred. First of many!"