Sachin Tendulkar, R Ashwin and others congratulate Smriti Mandhana on becoming first Indian woman to score a ton in D/N Test

Posted On
  • Smriti Mandhana became first Indian woman to hit a Test century in Australia.

  • Mandhana scored 127 runs off 216 balls in the first innings.

Smriti Mandhana (Pic Source: Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana on Friday became the first Indian woman to score a century in pink-ball Test when she slammed 127 runs during the first innings of the one-off Test against Australia in Carrara Oval, Queensland. This was also the highest score by a visiting woman in Tests played in Australia.

Mandhana brought her century with a short-arm pull off Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the 52nd over. The Indian opener got a life-line on her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin and many others took to Twitter to congratulate Mandhana on achieving the record feat.

“Fantastic knock @mandhana_smriti! Many congratulations on scoring your first Test hundred. Keep scoring and inspiring!” wrote Tendulkar.

“Congrats @mandhana_smriti on you first Test hundred. Wish you many more in the near future,” tweeted Ashwin.

Playback singer Palak Muchhal too showered praise on Mandhana.

“Well played Champ! Any hundred is special but this one is remarkable! @mandhana_smriti,” Palak captioned her post.

Here is how others congratulated Mandhana:

