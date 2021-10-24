T20 WC 2021, IND vs PAK: TV channels and Live Streaming details – Where to watch in US, UK & other countries

In Dubai on Sunday evening, India will kick-start their bid to reclaim the T20 World Cup against Pakistan – the team they defeated in the finals to clinch the inaugural title back in 2007. The first edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed two epic clashes between India and Pakistan, where the Men in Blue edged past the Green Team in last over thrillers.

However, India’s domination over Pakistan in World Cup matches will once again be put to test in the ongoing ICC event as this is the format that best suits Babar Azam and his men. The unpredictabilities in T20Is themselves goes perfectly fine with the glorious uncertainties of Pakistan.

Based on the recent performances, Virat Kohli and Co. will start as favourites for the high voltage clash, but it would not be an easy assignment for India to beat Pakistan this time.

In fact, the form of both teams ahead of their T20 World Cup 2021 opener only adds to the intrigue. The Group 2 contest will be the first T20 meeting between these two neighbouring countries since the last time this tournament was played in India in 2016 when Kohli bowed down to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar after his scintillating half-century at the Eden Gardens.

Pakistan have come into the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021 with 11 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – they played their last match in November 2018. On the other hand, India will be playing a T20 international for the first time in UAE.

IND vs PAK live action on TV and streaming details: