T20 WC 2021: Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni backed him to stay in the squad – Report

India’s embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 opened up a lot of questions, especially featuring all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Baroda cricketer failed with the bat in the game and didn’t bowl either as he injured his shoulder during the contest.

But it wasn’t the first time that Hardik didn’t bowl in a match. The all-rounder has not bowled regularly for over two years now. Moreover, Hardik did not bowl for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in the recently-concluded 2021 season.

Despite all this, the red-hot question remains as to why Hardik was picked in the 15-member squad for the multi-team tournament? Well, now, according to a report, it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors wanted to send Hardik back home after IPL 2021. But MS Dhoni, India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup 2021, vouched for Hardik’s stay in the team for the global showpiece event.

“The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn’t bowl in the IPL, but MS Dhoni (appointed Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills,” a source revealed as quoted by Times of India.

The source also asserted that it was not right to play an unfit Hardik and not provide an opportunity to someone else.

“The whole mystery around his fitness has been going on for the last six months. You’re now saying that he has a shoulder injury. In the bargain, you aren’t giving a chance to a fit guy. You’re playing an unfit guy who isn’t useful to the team. It’s not right. Because of him, you’re neglecting other fit guys who have been performing well,” the source added.

India’s next game in the T20 World Cup is scheduled against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, October 31.